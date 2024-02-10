The men’s race starts at a very high pace and the first attacks from the favorites for the overall standings come at kilometer 2.

As the race progresses, the leading group becomes more and more selective and last year’s winner Georg Egger (GER) and the current leader Wout Alleman (BEL) remain among themselves.

On the last climb, Alleman manages to break away in a second attack shortly before the start of the final descent. Alleman crosses the finish line in Castellón first and secures the stage win. Egger reaches the finish 40 seconds behind and climbs to second place in the overall standings.

The women’s race begins with Terese Andersson in the lead, the surprise of the first day of competition. The American Hannah Otto and the Swiss Janina Wüst pull away halfway through the race and extend their lead together.

However, Rosa van Doorn (NED) then attacked again and was able to pull away with her team-mate Janina Wüst (SUI) and finally cross the finish line together. Rosa van Doorn takes the stage win and Janina Wüst takes the overall leader’s jersey.

STAGE 2 – MEN STAGE 2 – WOMEN 1. WOUT ALLEMAN (BEL) 03:18:14 1. ROSA VAN DOORN (NED) 04:06:50 2. GEORG EGGER (GER) 03:18:55 2. JANINA WÜST (SUI) 04:06:50 3. MARC STUTZMANN (SUI) 03:19:59 3. HANNAH OTTO (USA) 04:08:20

Like this: Like Loading...