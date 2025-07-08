Formula E and Vodafone Business today announced a dynamic new partnership, uniting two leaders committed to innovation and shaping a sustainable future. This collaboration designates Vodafone, a global technology communications leader, as an Official Race Partner of the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix and an Associate Partner of Change. Accelerated. Live: London, Formula E’s influential thought leadership forum.

The partnership strengthens Formula E’s expanding ecosystem of world-class partners who are using the global platform of electric motorsport to champion sustainability, accelerate technological innovation, and inspire positive change.

As the Official Telecommunications Partner of the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix, Vodafone will demonstrate how its business connectivity and innovative digital services are empowering enterprises of all sizes at one of the most iconic races on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar.

Held at Berlin’s historic Tempelhof Airport Circuit, the event will also serve as a platform for Vodafone to activate across TV-visible, digital, and fan-facing promotional assets, as well as host key customers and stakeholders for a premium hospitality experience in the series’ VIP EMOTION Club.

Vodafone’s partnership includes exclusive branding rights across the Berlin race weekend, with prominent trackside presence and integration across Formula E’s digital ecosystem. It reinforces Vodafone’s position as a purpose-led brand: one that empowers people, helps protect the planet, and maintains trust.

Throughout the weekend, Vodafone will unlock B2B networking opportunities and immersive race-day experiences for its guests. These will highlight how it is harnessing the power of connectivity to drive a more sustainable and inclusive digital future.

In addition to the Berlin race, Vodafone will serve as Associate Partner of Change. Accelerated. Live: London – Formula E’s summit for sustainability, sport and technology – where the company will contribute to the agenda through featured speaker participation. This will enable Vodafone to spotlight its role as a changemaker in delivering innovative technology that drives lower-carbon solutions and societal progress.

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula E, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Vodafone as a key partner across two of our most influential platforms – the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix and Change. Accelerated. Live. Their purpose-driven approach and ambition to connect people while protecting the planet aligns perfectly with Formula E’s mission. Together, we’re creating standout moments on and off the track that resonate with fans, business leaders, and communities alike.”

Amanda Jobbins, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Business Group, said:

“Partnering with Formula E reflects Vodafone’s purpose to build a more connected, sustainable future. The 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix gives us the opportunity to showcase our technology, engage with fans and customers, and immerse ourselves in the electric energy of the championship. At Change. Accelerated. Live in London, we’ll share with business leaders, experts and customers alike how we’re enabling progress through connectivity, innovation and collaboration.”

