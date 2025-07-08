Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing’s Sebastian Job will take the helm of the RB8 for the historic F1 75 parade at Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday 13 July, 2025.

Sebi will drive Sebastian Vettel’s championship-winning RB8 for the first time since filming docuseries Game to Glory: Level Up at Red Bull Ring last year, in which he became the first-known professional sim racer to drive a Formula One car.

On stepping back into the RB8, Sebi said: “I am extremely proud and honoured to be back in the RB8 again, especially for such a historic event to celebrate 75 years of F1 at Goodwood Festival of Speed. Never in a million years would I expect to be in this position, so I’m going to really savour the moment. A massive thank you to the team for providing me with this opportunity, I can’t wait!”

Joe Soltysik, Head of Esports at Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “Sebi proved his skills in the virtual world translated to the race track when he drove remarkably fast in Game to Glory: Level Up last year. He has been itching to get behind the wheel of a race car again and we are delighted that he is going to be representing the team at Goodwood. We truly believe that sim racing has the power to broaden the talent pool in motorsport and this is another exciting step on our journey.”

