After securing their tenth consecutive appearance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Vietnam head coach Mai Duc Ching was certainly not hesitant as he aspires for the team to make the cut to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.“Football always has surprises, but in our hearts we all have hope of participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. I hope the players continue to strive, improve every day, and create a breakthrough,” said Duc Chung.“In this qualifying round, the team has not been optimally prepared due to the tight schedule. If there is more time, the Vietnamese women’s team will hone their finishing skills better.“Hopefully, in the next training session, we will have a more complete squad and be better prepared.”The 4-0 victory over Guam in their final qualifying AFC Women’s Asian Cup match saw Vietnam taking Group E following earlier wins over the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...