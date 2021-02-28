– Season 7 sees over 40 media partners, with new broadcast agreements announced in Italy, Germany, USA, Brazil and across Africa

– Formula E will broadcast over 60 hours of live, and 40 hours of non-live programming per season in more than 30 languages

The 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship campaign begins this Friday, with the action set to be broadcast in more than 150 countries around the world.

Season 7 (2020/21) – Formula E’s first as an official FIA World Championship – will begin on February 26 & 27, lighting up the streets of Diriyah with a double header in the dark to kick off the season.

Ahead of the season starting, Formula E has agreed new or extended media partnerships with over 40 broadcasters, notably Seven.One Entertainment Group (SAT.1) in Germany, CBS in the US, Discovery (Eurosport) across Europe, Sky Italia in Italy, Cultura and Globo in Brazil and SuperSport in Africa.

Formula E’s partnership with CBS in the US will broadcast two races on free-to-air channels, with at least a further six E-Prix broadcast on the CBS Sports Network throughout Season 7 (2020/21).