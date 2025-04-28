CIRCUIT DE MONACO, MONACO – APRIL 27: Jehan Daruvala, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore during the Monaco ePrix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday April 27, 2024 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

For the first time, Monaco will stage a double-header event on the legendary street circuit for Rounds 6 and 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In a memorable 2024 Monaco E-Prix, Mitch Evans clinched victory, leading his Jaguar TCS Racing teammate Nick Cassidy to secure the team’s second-ever 1-2 finish.

As the season nears its mid-point, Oliver Rowland of the Nissan Formula E Team currently holds the championship lead with 69 points, closely pursued by TAG Heuer Porsche drivers António Félix da Costa (54 points) and Pascal Wehrlein (51 points).

The Monaco E-Prix double-header is set for May 3-4 2025 (Saturday and Sunday), preceding another highly anticipated double-header on the streets of Tokyo on May 17-18.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Monaco for the eighth time this weekend (May 3-4) for its first-ever double-header event. Rounds 6 and 7 of Season 11 will see the GEN3 Evo machines hit the iconic Monte-Carlo circuit for the first time.

All eyes will be on championship leader Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team, 69 points) as he seeks to regain momentum after a difficult Miami outing. Hot on his heels are the formidable TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team drivers: reigning FIA Drivers’ World Champion Pascal Wehrlein and teammate António Félix da Costa, both riding high after a spectacular double-podium performance in Miami.

The iconic Monaco E-Prix, hosted in the world’s most revered motorsport location, continues as a stand-out event in the GEN3 Evo era. Drivers in the Formula E Championship will go wheel-to-wheel on the iconic track twice this weekend, for a double-header event – the first time the Principality has ever hosted two separate back-to-back races for an FIA championship.

For Season 11, the classic circuit around the Principality’s historic harbourfront remains unchanged, preserving its nearly century-old layout first designed in 1929.

Spanning 19 turns and stretching across 3.337 kilometres, the circuit promises another exhilarating showcase of all-electric racing as cars navigate the renowned landmarks of Mirabeau, the esteemed Casino Square, and the famed Monaco tunnel. Following this iconic route, drivers will encounter the Nouvelle chicane before gracefully gliding along the historic harbourfront.

Rounds 6 & 7 of the Monaco E-Prix starts at 15:05 local time on 3rd and 4th May.

SEASON 11: AS IT STANDS

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has delivered a captivating start to the season, marked by intense battles across the Drivers’, Teams’, and Manufacturers’ standings.

The opening five rounds have showcased the unpredictable nature of Formula E racing, with victories shared between Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) in São Paulo, Oliver Rowland (Nissan) in Mexico City and the second Jeddah race, Max Günther (DS Penske) in the first Jeddah event, and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) in Miami.

Consistent podium finishes from Rowland, Antonio Félix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche), and impressive rookie Taylor Barnard (NEOM McLaren) have kept the Drivers’ Championship incredibly tight, with Rowland currently holding a slender lead.

This close competition is also mirrored in the Teams’ Championship, where TAG Heuer Porsche and Nissan Formula E Team are locked in a fierce contest at the top.

Similarly, the Manufacturers’ World Championship sees Nissan and Porsche engaged in a tight fight for supremacy, highlighting the relentless innovation and performance across the grid.

To see the full standings for all three titles, visit fiaformulae.com.

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE MONACO E-PRIX

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress.

With an enhanced FIA Girls on Track programme and support for the Monaco-based non-profit organisation ‘SheCanHeCan’ through the Championship’s Better Futures Fund, there is a strong focus on gender equality at the Monaco E-Prix. This is a key part of Formula E’s long-term strategy to promote diversity and equality in motorsport as the series continues to make bold strides towards a more inclusive future for motorsport.

Throughout race week, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will play an active role in supporting Formula E’s community engagement initiatives, reinforcing the Championship’s mission to drive sustainable human progress and create lasting environmental impact.

Sustainability and social impact credentials at the 2025 Monaco E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Monaco E-Prix will be powered by an renewable energy mix largely consisting of sustainable HVO fuel.

The Monaco E-Prix will be powered by an renewable energy mix largely consisting of sustainable HVO fuel. Better Futures Fund: Formula E will support the Monaco-based non-profit organisation, SheCanHeCan. Formula E’s support of SheCanHeCan exemplifies its commitment to promoting diversity and equality in motorsport, with a continued focus on identifying and removing the structural barriers that limit women’s participation while aligning with its broader sustainability, social impact and equity, diversity and inclusion commitments. On Friday of race week, Formula E and SheCanHeCan will co-host a youth-focused panel titled ‘Driving Change for Gender Equality’ at the Collection de Voitures de SAS le Prince de Monaco. focusing on the theme of women in motorsport, aiming to inspire young minds, promote career opportunities in the industry, and tackle taboos around gender equality. Formula E broadcast presenters Catie Munnings, David Coulthard will be in attendance, along with Formula E VP Sporting Beth Paretta and Stephanie Ensten, Head of Partnerships at NEOM McLaren.

Formula E will support the Monaco-based non-profit organisation, SheCanHeCan. Formula E’s support of SheCanHeCan exemplifies its commitment to promoting diversity and equality in motorsport, with a continued focus on identifying and removing the structural barriers that limit women’s participation while aligning with its broader sustainability, social impact and equity, diversity and inclusion commitments. Change. Accelerated. Live Monaco presented by Google Cloud: Formula E’s thought leadership event platform Change. Accelerated. Live returns in Monaco, taking place on Friday 2nd May 2025 at the Yacht Club de Monaco, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more. Change. Accelerated. Live. Monaco, presented by Google Cloud, is set to open up discussions and insights as experts dive into the strategies and decision-making that are driving forward the innovations seen across sport, business and society. As part of their ongoing collaboration. Formula E is also proud to welcome the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation as the Official Knowledge Partner for its Monaco event.

Formula E’s thought leadership event platform Change. Accelerated. Live returns in Monaco, taking place on Friday 2nd May 2025 at the Yacht Club de Monaco, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more. Change. Accelerated. Live. Monaco, presented by Google Cloud, is set to open up discussions and insights as experts dive into the strategies and decision-making that are driving forward the innovations seen across sport, business and society. As part of their ongoing collaboration. Formula E is also proud to welcome the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation as the Official Knowledge Partner for its Monaco event.

Community Engagement Inspiration Hour : Formula E’s Community Tour takes center stage at the iconic Monaco E-Prix, offering a unique behind-the-scenes experience for up to 200 young people from 10 local community groups including Les Enfants de Frankie, Politecnico di Torino, and Amos Business School, alongside other youth-focused organisations, schools and universities from Monaco and the surrounding region. Driver Community Engagement Visits: Formula E drivers will actively engage with the local community through a series of meaningful visits. Highlights include visits to local schools in collaboration with the Automobile Club de Monaco and Monaco’s Department of Education, alongside an additional visit to the International School of Monaco, where students participating in the Year 5 Driving Force: Sustainable Solution Challenge will have the unique opportunity to ask questions and share ideas with driver Lucas di Grassi (Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team). This follows Formula E piloting their recently relaunched Driving Force programme with ISM in October. In addition, the NEOM McLaren drivers will visit the Princesse Grace Hospital, offering inspiration and encouragement to patients and hospital staff. Sophia Antipolis Foundation Panel: Formula E will join forces with the Sophia Antipolis Foundation to host an exclusive panel event at the Accenture Innovation Hub during the Monaco E-Prix race week. The event will feature a thought-provoking keynotes from Accenture and Google Cloud, followed by an engaging panel discussion with speakers Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability Formula E, Frederic Bertrand, CEO Mahindra Racing, and Marek Nawarecki, Circuit Sport Director FIA, exploring how the championship is driving forward breakthroughs in sustainable innovation, EV technology, and data analytics.



FIA Girls on Track at Monaco E-Prix

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2025 Monaco E-Prix includes:

FIA Girls on Track will host up to 250 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the Monaco E-Prix race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

will host up to 250 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the Monaco E-Prix race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering. Off-site events include an E-Karting masterclass open to up to 60 young women, aimed at providing insight and access to E-Karting. Additionally, there will be an inspirational career talk for up to 70 students at the International University of Monaco. This aligns with the championship’s broader social impact approach of involving and engaging local communities in each race location.

The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Principal Partner) and Fortescue Zero (Official Partner).

