With more than 275,000 tickets already sold, excitement continues to build for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and fans will now have another opportunity to secure more tickets in May.

Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars as new tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will go on sale from 09:00 (BST) on 14 May.

Further demand expected as Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 continues to smash records, with more than 275,000 tickets sold to date, ensuring the tournament will be the biggest and best edition yet.

Fans who were unsuccessful during last year’s ticket application phase will be offered a second chance to be part of the celebrations with an exclusive sales window from 7 May.

As the tournament celebrates the 100 days to go milestone on Wednesday, 14 May, fans can secure their place at the tournament, with more tickets going on sale from 09:00 (BST) on a first come, first served basis at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

For those who were unsuccessful in last year’s ticket application phase, there will be an exclusive sales window from 7 May at 11:00 (BST) to 9 May at 11:00 (BST). Those eligible will receive an email with further details in advance of the window opening.

Tickets will be available across all matches, including a limited number of tickets for the final in London, England v Australia in Brighton and England v Samoa in Northampton following confirmation of venue configurations and total capacities.

Fans are reminded to only purchase tickets through official sources to ensure a safe and secure buying experience and are guaranteed entry into the venues. An official resale platform will launch on 24 June, enabling fans who can no longer attend to sell their tickets securely at face value to fellow supporters via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

Early insights from a recent ticket purchaser survey reveals a growing international interest in the tournament, with 11 per cent of fans attending from outside of the UK, while there is a strong domestic appeal as 89 per cent of ticket purchasers are based in the UK.

Ticket purchasers are evenly split between men and women, with 30 per cent of attendees planning to attend in all or mostly female groups. The tournament is also attracting new fans, with 35 per cent of ticket holders attending a women’s professional rugby match for the first time.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “Excitement is building across the country and beyond as we approach the 100 days to go milestone for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“With over 275,000 tickets already sold it’s clear fans are ready to make this the biggest tournament yet. We’re thrilled to offer fans another chance to be part of the celebrations when tickets go on sale in May. Whether you’re a lifelong rugby supporter or attending your first match, this tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Ticket inclusive premium hospitality packages are also available for all matches via experiences.rugbyworldcup.com and will give fans the opportunity to secure official tickets along with a variety of innovative and interactive match day experiences. – WORLD RUGBY

