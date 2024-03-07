Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong has called up four new faces in the latest list of 28 players in preparation for the team’s crucial clash against Vietnam this month.

The four new players are Jay Idzes (Venezia), Thom Haye (Heerenveen), Ragnar Oratmangoen (Fortuna Sittard), and Nathan Tjoe Aon (Swansea City) and where they will join the squad only on 17 March 2024.

Indonesia will take on Vietnam twice in less than a week when the two sides square up in their third and fourth matches of Group F, Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The first match against Vietnam will be on 21 March 2024 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta and then five days later at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

Indonesia are currently bottom of the four-team Group F after their 5-1 loss to leaders Iraq and then a 1-1 draw against the Philippines in Manila.

Vietnam are second after a win over the Philippines and a loss to Iraq.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM – TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Nadeo Argawinata – Borneo FC Muhamad Riyandi – Persis Solo Adi Satryo – PSIS Semarang

DEFENDERS

Nathan Tjoe-A-On – SC Heerenveen

Elkan Baggott – Bristol Rovers Jordi Amat – Johor Darul Ta’zim Sandy Walsh – K.V. Mechelen Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta Edo Febriansah – Persib Bandung Asnawi Mangkualam – Port FC Wahyu Prasetyo – PSIS Semarang Yakob Sayuri – PSM Makassar Yance Sayuri – PSM Makassar Justin Hubner – Wolverhampton Wanderers Pratama Arhan – Suwon FC

MIDFIELDERS

Thom Haye – SC Heerenveen Jay Idzes – Venezia FC Marselino Ferdinan – KMSK Deinze Ricky Kambuaya – Dewa United Marc Klok – Persib Bandung Ivar Jenner – Jong Utrecht

STRIKERS

Ragnar Oratmangoen – Fortuna Sittard Rafael Struick – ADO Den Haag Witan Sulaeman – Bhayangkara Presisi FC Egy Maulana – Dewa United Dimas Drajad – Persikabo Ramadhan Sananta – Persis Solo Hokky Caraka – PSS Sleman

