Frede Rasmussen dominated Sunday evening’s F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race, once again demonstrating that he is a key member of the 2019 F1 Esports World Championship winning team.

Racing on the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Frede started the evening strongly, posting a record lap time of 1:18.640 in qualifying to take pole position for the race. Teammate Joni Törmälä qualified in 16th.

Both drivers got off to the perfect start with Joni moving up to 12th place by the end of the first lap and Frede was able to put more than 0.8s between him and second place. After that, there was no stopping the Red Bull Racing Esports driver who built up a 2.584s lead by the chequered flag.

Leading the exhibition race from start to finish, Frede said: “It was a good race. I was lucky with the start as the others were battling behind me and I was able to build a gap. I even scored a PB in qualifying.”

Joni decided to pit early in the race at the end of the third lap and finished in 13th place, “It took me a few laps to get up to pace and I was catching the guys in front with the medium tyres, but my first stint wasn’t great at all. It is what it is, better luck next time.”

Red Bull Racing Esports drivers Patrick Holzmann and Marcel Kiefer were also competing in the exhibition race, representing sister Team AlphaTauri. Patrick had a steady race and had cemented 11th place by the end of lap eight. He was able to hold on to that until he crossed the finish line. Marcel battled his way from 13th to sixth and on the penultimate lap was in a four-way battle for fourth place, Marcel held is nerve but as the traffic condensed in one turn, Michael Romanidis, driving for Williams, was able to get up the inside of Marcel and make the move stick, knocking the him down to 7th, where he finished the race.

F1 Esports: Exhibition Pro Race Results

The race was an exhibition, so no championship points were on offer

Frede Rasmussen – Red Bull Racing David Tonizza – FDA Hublot Esports Team Floris Wijers – HASS Nicolas Longuet – Renault DP World Lucas Blakeley – Racing Point Michael Romanidis – Williams Marcel Kiefer – Alpha Tauri Bono Huis – Mercedes Salih Saltunc – McLaren Enzo Bonito- FDA Hublot Esports Team Patrick Holzmann – Alpha Tauri

Joni Törmälä – Red Bull Racing