It was another fruitful day for the Women’s Singles players under the tutelage of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) as all four top seeds make the progress to the third round of the Petronas National Under-18 Championships 2023.

Top ranked Ong Xin Yee made short work of the challenge of Teh Xin Ying from Kuala Lumpur with a polished 21-15, 21-14 win in just 23 minutes.

Awaiting Xin Yee in the Round of 32 is Selangor’s Sheyeon Wong E-Shwen who disposed of Airis Alisha Azizi from Perlis 21-13, 21-12.

It took second seed Siti Zulaikha Mohd Azmi Tan just seventeen minutes to dispose of the challenge of Terengganu’s Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari as the latter crumbled to a 21-7, 21-8 defeat.

Siti Zulaikha will be up against Kalishvaran Nilasha from Selangor, who overcame the challenge of Nur Amsyar Dhaniyah Mhd Ezral 21-7, 21-3.

Joining the tournament’s top two seeds in the Round of 32 are Xing Ung Yi and Zi Oo Shan, ranked third and fourth respectively.

Ung Yi beat Teoh Sue Mei 21-15, 21-8 to set up a duel against Selangor’s Chong Ker Yie tomorrow.

Ker Yie received a bye in the first two rounds of the competition.

Fourth seed Oo Shan confirmed her slot in the next round after beating Shaneesa Shahidi from Melaka 21-11, 21-10 in the second round today.

Her opponent tomorrow will be Reesha Kumaresan, who had to endure some anxious moments before winning over Baavanya A/P Arumugam 21-18, 16-21, 21-5.

Like this: Like Loading...