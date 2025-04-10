Following the conclusion of the first two MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship races, corresponding to Concession Checkpoint 1, the FIM has evaluated the manufacturers’ performance using the MSMA algorithm, as stated in the FIM Regulations.

According to article 2.4.3.2* of the FIM WorldSBK Regulations – Overperformance Penalisation – the performance values for both Ducati and BMW have exceeded the -0.250 threshold and remain below the -0.500 limit. As a result, both manufacturers fall within the range defined for a Step 1 Fuel Flow reduction.

In accordance with article 2.4.2.2* of the WorldSBK Regulations, a Step 1 Fuel Flow reduction equates to a decrease of 0.5 kg/h. This adjustment will come into effect starting from the next round at Assen.

The FIM will continue to monitor manufacturer performances at each Concession Checkpoint to ensure a balanced and competitive championship.

