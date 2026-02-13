World Rugby confirms the full Pacific Four Series 2026 schedule that will see USA host Australia, Canada and New Zealand with matches across three straight weekends in April.

World Rugby, in partnership with USA Rugby and TEG Rugby Live, has officially announced the full schedule for the Pacific Four Series 2026, the sixth edition of the annual intercontinental elite women’s rugby competition featuring Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA.

Five of the six matches in the 2026 edition will be hosted in the United States, with Sacramento (Heart Health Park), Kansas City (CPKC Stadium), and Chicago (SeatGeek Stadium) set to welcome fans across three consecutive weeks in April. This schedule of games is significant in underscoring USA Rugby’s growing popularity and role in the global game, in the lead-up to hosting the Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, respectively.

Tickets for the Pacific Four Series will go on pre-sale on 17 February with general sale tickets available from 19 February. Fans can register for pre-sale access here.

Australia, Canada and the USA will seek to de-throne the defending champions, New Zealand. Since the Series began in 2021, the Black Ferns have been the most successful team with three titles in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Sacramento’s Heart Health Park will play host to the opening round on 11 April, as the USA take on the Black Ferns, and RWC 2025 runners-up Canada face Australia. At Kansas City’s CPKC Stadium on 17 April, New Zealand will battle Canada, while the Women’s Eagles host the Wallaroos. Finally, at Chicago’s SeatGeek Stadium, USA and Canada will fight for North American supremacy on 24 April, while Australia and New Zealand will head to Sunshine Coast Stadium in Queensland to compete in the final match of the tournament on 25 April.

These Pacific Four Series matches follow on from a big year in 2025 for USA. Last year’s USA v Canada women’s rugby match at CPKC Stadium set the all-time attendance record for a standalone women’s rugby match in the United States – of 10,518..

USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren said: “Welcoming all participating unions for the Pacific Four Series this year is an exciting benchmark for USA Rugby, bringing the world-class tournament and teams to our US fanbase. With Women’s Rugby World Cup 2033 now one year closer, these multi-match events act as building blocks towards our goal of record success in 2033. Last year was an historic year for women’s rugby, we’re ready to continue that momentum this spring with a strong collective of host cities, partners and players.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “The US is at the heart of our global strategy to grow the reach, visibility and impact ahead of men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups being hosted in the US in 2031 and 2033 respectively. Partnering with our national federations and cities enthusiastically engaged in the host selection process, we are excited to be bringing some of the very best rugby content to sports fans in the US ahead of these iconic events. The Pacific Four Series embodies that vision and we can’t wait to see the world’s best in action in Kansas City, Sacramento and Chicago later this year.”

Event promoters TEG Rugby Live are the US delivery partner for USA Rugby and World Rugby and will bring the Pacific Four Series experience to fans in America.

Stephen Cottrell, TEG Rugby Live Managing Director, said: “Everyone at TEG Rugby Live is incredibly proud to partner with USA Rugby and World Rugby as their official U.S. delivery partner, and we’re thrilled to announce the 2026 PAC4 matches coming to Sacramento, Kansas City, and Chicago. Women’s rugby in the U.S. is experiencing phenomenal growth, gaining momentum at an extraordinary pace as we build toward Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil in 2033. Bringing four of the world’s most successful and exciting rugby nations to American fans for these historic match-ups is something we’re genuinely excited to deliver.”

As with last year’s tournament, matches will be available in the US on Paramount+ and globally through local broadcast partners as well as on RugbyPass TV, ensuring fans across the world can follow the action.

Pacific Four Series 2026 schedule

Saturday, 11 April – Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

USA v New Zealand (16:00 PT/02:00 GMT)

Canada v Australia (19:00 PT/03:00 GMT)



Friday, 17 April – CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Canada v New Zealand (17:15 CT/01:15 GMT)

USA v Australia (20:00 CT/04:00 GMT)



Friday, 24 April – SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago, Illinois

USA v Canada (19:30 CT/03:30 GMT)



Saturday, 25 April – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast, Queensland

Australia v New Zealand (19:45 AEST/09:45 GMT)

