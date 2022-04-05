Myanmar scored their first-ever win over Australia when they scalped the latter 6-1 in a decisive tie in Group B of the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 earlier this morning at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

“Before the tournament, we knew that it was not going to be easy. But we managed to pick up four points (against Vietnam and Australia), so I am very happy that we have done so well. Tomorrow, we will continue with the same discipline against Timor Leste,” said Myanmar head coach Bunlert Charoenwong.

It was Myanmar who were off the block early in the fourth minute with Thyne Phwet Aung making good on the lay-up from Myo Thet Aung.

And even though Anthony Haddad managed to put Australia back on level just four minutes later, it was to be their only bright spark as Myanmar stood their ground to take a 2-1 lead at the break, off Aung Zin Oo’s 16th minute effort.

With Hein Min Soe then putting Myanmar 3-1 in the 24th minute, Australia’s gamble with the power play gave Myanmar further advantage off Nyein Min Soe in the 25th minute before an own goal from goalkeeper Dylan Niski two minutes later put the score at 5-1.

Myanmar then rounded off their fine morning with their sixth goal of the game and Phwet Aung’s second in the 32nd minute of play.

In the meantime , Vietnam came back from their disappointing draw yesterday to thump Timor Leste 7-1.

The score at the break was 3-1 in Vietnam’s favour off goals from Thinh Phat (1st and 20th minute) and Tran Thai Huy (19th) with Timor pulling back a goal in the 17th minute through Cesario Silvano.

Vietnam then piled on the goals in the second half through Le Quoc Nam (23rd), Nguyen Van Hieu (23rd and 38th) and Nguyen Minh Tri (30th).

AFF FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

All matches at Indoor Stadium Huamark

GROUP B

RESULTS

5 April 2022

Australia 1-6 Myanmar

Timor Leste 1-7 Vietnam

FIXTURES

6 April 2022

1100hrs: Vietnam vs Australia

1300hrs: Myanmar vs Timor Leste

CURRENT STANDINGS #AFF

#AFFFutsal

