The opening day of the fourth round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Vancouver produced some thrilling world class rugby sevens as all teams completed the first two of their three pool matches.

Thrilling first day of rugby sevens action at the fourth round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Vancouver, Canada

Men’s standings leaders Argentina, Great Britain, France and Fiji record double victories on day one to reach Saturday’s quarter-finals

Current SVNS leaders Australia, France, New Zealand and USA secure spots in women’s quarter-finals with a pair of victories

Winning debut for Antoine Dupont as inspired France overcome USA and Samoa

Play begins at 10:15 local time (GMT-8) on Saturday with remaining tickets available at vansevens.com/tickets

In the men’s competition current leaders Argentina continued their dominance with wins over hosts Canada and Spain in Pool A. Great Britain, France and Fiji also recorded double victories on day one to reach Saturday’s quarter-finals.

The biggest cheer of the day was reserved for the entrance of former World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award winner Antoine Dupont who made his HSBC SVNS debut as an inspired France claimed a pair of convincing victories over USA and Samoa.

France captain Paulin Riva said: “Antoine is a very good player and it’s very important for us to help him on the field and I think for the first day it’s been a good day for us and for him, winning our first two games. He’s the best player in the world so for me it’s an honour to have him in the group.”

Australia have been the outstanding team in the women’s competition so far and they continued their fine form with wins over Fiji and Japan in Pool B. France, New Zealand and USA also secured their spots in the quarter-finals with a pair of opening day victories.

There were also shock results as Brazil produced an incredible display to beat Ireland – winners last time out in Perth – 24-7 in women’s Pool A to demonstrate the increasing competitiveness of international rugby sevens as the Olympic sport continues it’s global growth on the road to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Argentina lead the men’s SVNS title race, having claimed two gold and one silver medals from the opening three rounds. Argentina top the standings on 58 points with a 14 point gap over Fiji and Australia behind them on 44 points.

Australia have been the dominant force in the women’s competition so far and hold a 12 point lead in the standings after three rounds. Australia are on 58 points, ahead of New Zealand on 46, France on 44 and Ireland with 38 points.

The actions continues at 10:15 local time (GMT-8) on Saturday with the last round of pool matches before the quarter-finals take place from 15:55 and the last match kicking off at 19:28.

Finals day on Sunday will begin at 10:15 with the semi-finals from 11:59 and the event reaches its climax with the women’s and men’s finals at 16:43 and 17:23 respectively.

Fans can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or online on RugbyPass TV.

The last remaining tickets are available from $75 plus taxes and fees at vansevens.com/tickets. Single day tickets as well as two and three day passes are available.

In keeping with rugby sevens tradition, fans are encouraged to wear their best and brightest fancy dress costumes and enter into the festival spirit that is the DNA of SVNS.

