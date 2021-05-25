The Italian motorcycle boot manufacturer extends its partnership with WorldSBK for 2021 and will name the second event of the season

Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) and Gaerne are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership in 2021 and to introduce the Italian company as the Event Main Sponsor of the Estoril Round.

The event is set to take place from the 28th to 30th of May at the Circuito Estoril and will be named the Gaerne Estoril Round. The Portuguese circuit has hosted the 2020 season finale and it makes no doubt that the 2021 edition will be another thrilling event.

Founded in 1962, Gaerne dedicates its passion for motorsports to a constant innovation as it looks to improve its products’ performance to ensure the best for athletes it supports, including WorldSSP riders Jules Cluzel and Federico Caricasulo (both GMT94 Yamaha), offering high quality professional boots for motorcycle riding and racing.

This dedication and passion are in line with WorldSBK values, as the Italian company remains an historical partner of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. This new agreement will see Gaerne on and off track for the 2021 WorldSBK season, benefitting from the worldwide exposure of the fastest production-based Championship in the world through trackside banners and working with select teams and riders within the paddock.

This new title sponsor agreement is another important addition to the relationship between Gaerne and the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, ensuring the latest technology in protective footwear is passed through from racing to motorcycle users around the world.

Like this: Like Loading...