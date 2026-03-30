Spanish second seeds Alejandro Galán and Bea González both dug deep on Sunday with partners Fede Chingotto and Paula Josemaría Martín to win their respective finals and capture the Premier Padel Miami P1 titles after classic duels that had the crowd on their feet in a week that saw tennis star Carlos Alcaraz watch the action.



Here is all you need to know:



– González had a week to remember with the launch of her Red Bull TV documentary “Padel Life”, the 24-year-old and new partner Josemaría taking the first set on Sunday only for number one seeds Gemma Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi to level 6-4. With the match nearing three hours, the second seeds won the decider 7-5 to secure their first 2026 title.



– González said: “It’s true that we maybe received quite a lot of criticism from the start because things didn’t work out at the first or second attempt the way we would have liked. We trusted the process. I’d especially like to highlight Paula’s attitude because, even when things weren’t going well, she taught me so much. I’m learning a lot from her on and off the court.”



– It was not an easy draw for González and Josemaría, two routine victories leading into a semi-final against third seeds Ariana Sánchez Fallada and Andrea Ustero Prieto. The underdogs took the first set 6-4, however the second seeds stepped up a gear to triumph 6-4 6-4 in two hours and 28 minutes.



– Triay and Brea coasted through to their fourth consecutive 2026 final on the back of a Saturday 6-3 6-2 win over fourth seeds Sofia Araújo and Claudia Fernández Sánchez, but they could not add to their Gijón and Cancún titles on Sunday as González and Josemaría finally clicked for the title.



– After moving level with Triay, Brea and Sánchez at the top of the Premier Padel titles list, an emotional Josemaría, 29, revealed: “We’ve been putting in a huge amount of work behind the scenes. Winning is what both of us had been dreaming of – it had been slipping away from us in the first tournaments.”



– The men’s tournament was a chance for Galán and Chingotto to bounce back from a poor quarter-final exit in Mexico last week and, with Galán’s compatriot Alcaraz watching the Round of 32 from the sidelines, they cruised through their opener and then the rest of their matches to set up a semi-final against third seeds Miguel Yanguas and Franco Stupaczuk – who resisted little in a 6-2 6-2 win.



– Coello and Tapia were pushed hard all week at the top of the draw, their gruelling 5-7 6-3 6-2 semi-final win over fourth seeds Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger leaving them vulnerable on Sunday as Galán and Chingotto get the upper hand 7-5 at a packed Miami Beach Convention Center.



– The world’s best pair got the match back level 6-3 in the second set, however Galán and Chingotto raced away in the deciding set 6-3 to win their second 2026 title after their Gijón P2 win and put Galán level with Argentine Tapia again in the record books on 55 active career titles.



– The 29-year-old said: “It’s been a tough tournament. Fede was absolutely the MVP today. He was incredible. Let me also say happy birthday to my physio, this win is for her.”



– Chingotto, 28, added: “Let me also congratulate Agus, Arturo, and Martín – they’re an incredible team. I think they’ve reached 19 consecutive finals, which is amazing. What they do is unbelievable.”



– The players now have a break to recharge ahead of the next stop on the 2026 Premier Padel circuit, the NEWGIZA P2 event in Egypt from April 13-18.



– The 2026 season is another exciting chapter for Premier Padel as the unified global tour expands under the governance of the FIP. With 25 tournaments in 17 countries across five continents, watch the world’s best players compete hard with all the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals streamed live on Red Bull TV.