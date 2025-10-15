The Malaysian trio of Galven Green, Ervin Chang and Shahriffuddin Ariffin will be up against a star-studded field at the SJM Macao Open, which tees off tomorrow at the scenic and challenging Macau Golf & Country Club.

The US$1 million event features former world number one and 1999 champion Lee Westwood of England, two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im from South Korea, defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand, Chinese number one Li Haotong, Hong Kong, China’s 2023 Asian Games gold medallist Taichi Kho, and 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin of the United States.

The tournament is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association.

Chang and Shahriffuddin will both be making their third successive starts in the event, with neither progressing to the weekend in the last two editions. Green, meanwhile, will be playing in Macao for the first time. Another Malaysian, Marcus Lim, had also qualified for the championship but opted to play in the ADT Players Championship presented by The R&A in the Philippines, as he focuses on his quest to finish in the top 10 of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit and earn an Asian Tour card for 2026.

While Green has endured a lacklustre season, playing mainly on the ADT and the Malaysian domestic circuit, the 26-year-old is in high spirits. Coming off a solid T12 finish at the ADT’s Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters, Green is looking forward to taking on the tight and hilly Macau Golf & Country Club layout.

“I’m happy for sure with the Vietnam result, but it’s a new week and it’s golf, so I’m just going to take it step by step. The course is ⁠challenging. It’s a tough walking course, it’s tight and, when the wind picks up, I think it’s going to be a different ball game,” noted Green.

“This is my first time here in Macau and it’s very nice, actually – very Las Vegas-like!”

Chang is looking forward to a third title tilt at the event. The strapping 27-year-old is currently in 107th position on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, and will need a good run of results over the final stretch to keep his card for next season.

“It’s a great event. I like Macau, the scenery around the course, and the city itself is pretty amazing. Every year the course condition isn’t the same, so I’ll adjust my game plan accordingly to what I feel is needed. I’m just trying to play the best golf I can play, and do what I can with the remaining events,” said Chang.

Having played just three Asian Tour events this year, highlighted by a tied-fifth finish at the Mandiri Indonesia Open in August, Shahriffuddin is in 113th spot on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. He has enjoyed a fair measure of success this season on the ADT and is placed 13th on the developmental circuit’s season ranking.

“I’ll just focus on each shot and try to minimise my mistakes, as Macau Golf & Country Club is a challenging course. My form has been up and down this year and I have to be more consistent, and not place too much pressure on myself,” said Shahriffuddin, who is a two-time winner on the ADT.

“I’ve made some changes to my pre-shot routine, which hopefully will help me achieve my target of winning one tournament this year and finishing in the top five consistently,” added the 26-year-old.

For the first time on the Asian Tour, fans will be able to track their favourite players with the Player Locator. By scanning QR codes at various locations around the course, visitors can access the SJM Macao Open 2025 interactive map to follow the action in real time.

In alignment with SJM’s commitment to the community, admission to the SJM Macao Open 2025 is free. Fans are encouraged to register in advance, with each person able to request up to four complimentary tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.

