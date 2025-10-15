SK Taman Melati staged an upset when they beat favourites SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1) 4-3 on penalties to make the semifinals of the inaugural F&N Magnolia Cup Under-12 Championship here at the SK Bandar Baru field in Kuala Selangor.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1 with Muhammad Afiq Daniel Juani’s fifth minute goal for SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1) cancelled out by SK Taman Putra’s Ahmad Nurfayruz Ahmad Kamal ten minutes later.

In the semifinals tomorrow, SK Taman Melati will be up against another side from Putrajaya – this time the district champions, Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) – who triumphed 1-0 in the quarterfinals over SK Sri Pristana.

Muhammad Fathullah Mohammad Nizar scored the only goal of the game with a bouncing finish in the 12th minute.

Head coach Muhammad Ash Syahid Ismail said afterwards that the team did not really prepare for the penalty shootouts but was ready for any eventuality.

“The players worked hard and prepared well for this tournament. For this quarterfinal match against the Putrajaya side, I felt that the players did not settle down well early in the game and that led to that mistake,” said Muhammad Ash Syahid.

“For the semifinals tomorrow, we are prepared for anything. We know that it will be another tough game but we are ready for it.”

In the other semifinals tie, SK Serdang UPM will face SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah.

The F&N Magnolia Under-12 Football Championship (B-12) is organised from 13 to 16 October 2025 in Kuala Selangor, in collaboration with the Sports, Co-Curriculum and Arts Division (BSKK), Ministry of Education Malaysia.

The three-day tournament, which brings together school champions from the District Sports Council competitions in Selangor and the Federal Territory throughout the past year, will feature 16 teams in total.

The teams are divided into four groups in a nine-a-side competition format.

Group champions and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage.

Hosts Selangor is represented by 10 teams, while Kuala Lumpur has four teams and Putrajaya has two teams.

The Magnolia Cup tournament was officially launched on 22 August 2025 and was attended by Encik Ithnin Bin Mahadi, Director, Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division (BSKK), Encik Norazrin Bin Norsyam Yee, Director, Government & Industry, Engagement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Berhad, and Encik Norismadi Manap, President of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

F&N MAGNOLIA UNDER 12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2025

RESULTS

QUARTER FINALS

SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) 1-0 SK Seri Pristana

SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1) 1 (3) – 1(4) SK Taman Melati

SK Serdang UPM 2-0 SK Batu Muda

SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah 1-0 SK Semenyih

Like this: Like Loading...