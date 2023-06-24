The Championship fight remains as unpredictable as ever as Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) catapulted himself to the top of the timesheets on Day 1 of the Motul TT Assen.

After the two Practice sessions, the Italian is the man the beat after putting down a 1:32.063 whilst maintaining a firm hold on the top spot throughout the day. The stage is set in Assen as the Italian is joined by his title rivals at the top.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) put his GP23 into P2, with the Spaniard eager to continue his Sachsenring form. It was Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who rounded out the top 3 follwoing a late time attack during Practice 2.