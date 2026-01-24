MBSJ FC have been crowned champions of the National Futsal League Championship 2026 after beating Perdana BTR FC 2-1 in the final that was played at the FA of Malaysia (FAM) Futsal Arena.

An own goal from Perdana BTR FC goalkeeper Asma Junaidi in the 39th minute gave MBSJ FC the narrow win after Syafiqah Zainal’s half-hour strike had cancelled out Perdana BTR’s earlier lead from Nurin Umairah in the 21st minute.

In the meantime, UiTM Lioness FC emerged third after beating MBPJ FC 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

The score at the end of regulation was 2-2 with Intan Nur Ameelia (9th minute) and Farisya Hanim (17th) scoring for MBPJ.

In contrast, Farahiyah Ridzuan scored both goals for UiTM Lioness FC in the 14th and 32nd minute.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...