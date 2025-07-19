The World Rugby U20 Championship will return to Georgia in 2026 with the prestigious age-grade tournament to expand to 16 teams.

Georgia to host 16th edition of rugby’s pinnacle age-grade competition

Tournament expanded from 12 to 16 teams to boost global competitiveness

Fiji, Japan, Uruguay and USA to complete the line-up

World Rugby has today confirmed that Georgia will host an expanded World Rugby U20 Championship in 2026 with 16 teams to contest the prestigious age-grade tournament.



It will be the second time that Georgia hosts the World Rugby U20 Championship, having done so in 2017 when a New Zealand side featuring current All Blacks Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan beat England 64-17 in the final in Tbilisi.

Georgia finished 10th on home soil after a narrow defeat to Ireland with Bega Saginadze, Akaki Tabutsadze, Tedo Abzhandadze and Tornike Jalagonia among those from that squad to have gone on to play test rugby for the Lelos.



The tournament will again be staged in the cities of Tbilisi and Kutaisi with the dates to be confirmed by World Rugby and the Georgian Rugby Union in due course.

The expansion to 16 teams comes on the back of consultation with national unions as part of a wide-ranging review of men’s age-grade competition structures aimed at increasing the competitiveness of international rugby as part of the pathway to Men’s Rugby World Cup.



This will be the first time since 2009 that 16 teams will take part in the U20 Championship and means that there will be no relegation from the 2025 edition for the team losing the 11th place play-off between Ireland and Spain on Saturday. The 12 participating teams in Italy were advised of this information ahead of the tournament.



The current 12 teams participating in the U20 Championship will be joined in Georgia next year by Fiji as the side relegated from the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2024 and USA, Japan and Uruguay as the sides finishing second, third and fourth in the U20 Trophy in 2024.



Japan last played in the U20 Championship in 2023, but it will be a first appearance in the showpiece tournament for more than 10 years for both Uruguay and USA, who last played in 2009 and 2013 respectively.



The details regarding promotion and relegation for 2027 will be confirmed by World Rugby in due course.

World Rugby Chief of Rugby Competitions, Performance and Development, Nigel Cass said: “We are delighted to bring the World Rugby U20 Championship back to Georgia – a nation with a deep passion for the game and a proven track record of hosting world-class events.

“The return of the tournament to Tbilisi and Kutaisi, now expanded to 16 teams, is a significant step forward in our mission to enhance global competitiveness and provide more young players with the opportunity to shine on the international stage.

“We look forward to working with the Georgian Rugby Union and local authorities to deliver another memorable edition of our pinnacle men’s age-grade tournament. In the meantime, I would like to wish New Zealand and South Africa the very best of luck ahead of tomorrow’s U20 Championship final in Rovigo – a fitting climax to a fantastic 2025 edition.”

Georgian Rugby Union President Davit Kacharava said: This is the second time we have the honour of hosting the World Rugby U20 Championship – an event that holds great significance not only for the development of Georgian rugby but for our country as a whole. The tournament is growing in scale, and in 2026, Georgia will welcome 16 teams instead of 12. We must rise to the challenge and, as we did in 2017, deliver a world-class championship.

“The active support of our national government has been instrumental in this achievement. Their backing was essential to securing hosting rights, and without the guarantees provided by our authorities, this would not have been possible.

“I firmly believe that hosting the U20 Championship will spark a new wave of interest in rugby across Georgia. More young people will be inspired to take up the sport. Aspiring players will have the unique opportunity to witness, firsthand, how the giants of world rugby and the stars of tomorrow perform on the international stage.

“Matches will take place both in Tbilisi and Kutaisi, which will further elevate the popularity of rugby in Georgia. Rugby fans from both Eastern and Western parts of the country will be able to attend the games and be part of this great celebration of the sport.

“I would like to once again congratulate our entire nation and the global rugby community on this remarkable occasion. I extend my sincere thanks to World Rugby for entrusting us with this opportunity, and to our government for standing firmly beside us. My gratitude also goes to every individual who has been involved in making this possible.

“We are now facing a major challenge, and it is our responsibility to meet it with the highest level of preparation and professionalism – not only on the sporting front, but also in terms of operations, marketing, and every other aspect of tournament organisation.

“I am confident that this historic decision, so important for our country and our sport, will be welcomed with celebration across Georgia. In difficult times, sport remains a powerful unifier – a source of hope and joy. Given that sport has been declared a national priority, hosting such a prestigious tournament is both a tremendous honour and a great responsibility.”

The World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 concludes in Italy on Saturday with New Zealand and South Africa to meet in the final at Stadio Mario Battaglini in Rovigo, a repeat of their 2012 showdown at a sold-out Newlands in Cape Town. – WORLD RUGBY

