Thailand secured a crucial win over Japan in the decisive tie of Relay Group A of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025, held at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia.

Following yesterday’s opening matches in Group A, where Thailand and Japan picked up their first win in contrasting fashion, it has set up the big decisive clash today, which could have an effect to the overall standings and the progression to the next round.

And certainly, the match turned out to be explosive as both sets of players entertained the crowd with Japan setting the early pace before Thailand staged a comeback for the narrow 110-101 win.

Men’s Doubles pair of Sittisak Nadee-Thayapat Piboon tipped the game to Thailand’s favour with a 99-90 victory over Japan’s Shunsei Nemoto-Nagi Yoshitsugu in the final Match 9.

On the other hand, China stayed the course for their second title in two years with a comfortable 110-58 win over Vietnam in Relay Group C as second-placed South Korea edged the Philippines 110-105.

The results have set the stage for the decisive clash tomorrow between China and South Korea.

As expected in Relay Group B, host Indonesia chalked up their third win in a row with an easy 110-66 win over Singapore as second-placed Malaysia kept their campaign intact with two more wins on the day.

First, the Malaysians rolled past Myanmar 110-52 in the morning before thumping Singapore 110-58 in the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s clash between Indonesia and Malaysia will be epic as both teams will want to have a certain advantage going into the knockout stage.

In Relay Group D, India and Hong Kong stayed level with two wins each at the end of the second day of competition.

India blew past the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 110-83 as a determined Sri Lankan side tested Hong Kong before winning 110-95.

