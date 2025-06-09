The Giro d’Italia Awards 2025 gave fans the chance to relive the unforgettable emotions of three epic weeks. Supporters voted for their favorite moments and personalities, and the results speak for themselves.

Here are the winners of the Giro d’Italia Awards, divided by category (percentage of votes in parentheses):

Best Protagonist: MADS PEDERSEN. Beating the wearer of the Maglia Rosa is no small feat. The Dane thrilled us throughout all three weeks, winning four stages and the Maglia Ciclamino, while also putting in the dirty work for his teammates. (Pedersen 56% – Yates 44%)

Best Domestique: WOUT VAN AERT. The Belgian superstar’s selflessness is no secret, but his effort after the Colle delle Finestre to help teammate Simon Yates overturn the race will long live in fans’ memories. (Van Aert 70% – Majka 30%)

Best Carovana Stop: LANZO TORINESE. The Giro caravan was swarmed by fans in this Piedmont town. A sea of supporters showing their endless love for the Giro. (Lanzo Torinese 62% – Barga 38%)

Best Breakaway: CARLOS VERONA. The Spaniard’s victory in Asiago moved everyone. The day after team leader Giulio Ciccone’s withdrawal, the experienced Spaniard delivered a heartfelt and gutsy performance dedicated to Ciccone and the whole team. (Verona 71% – Plapp 29%)

Best Summit Finish: SAN VALENTINO (BRENTONICO). Stage 16 had it all, from Roglič’s withdrawal to Ayuso’s crises, a parade victory by Scaroni and Fortunato, attacks from Carapaz and Pellizzari, and the first signs of trouble for Maglia Rosa Del Toro. (San Valentino 81% – Tagliacozzo 19%)

Best Sprint: VICENZA. On the slopes of Monte Berico packed with fans, a thrilling duel unfolded between Mads Pedersen and Wout Van Aert. The Dane in the Maglia Ciclamino once again had the winning edge. (Vicenza 71% – Roma 29%)

Best Breakthrough of 2025: ISAAC DEL TORO. Few doubts here. The young Mexican was one of the stars of this Giro. Starting as Ayuso’s lieutenant, he gradually emerged, wearing the Maglia Rosa for 11 days and winning the Bormio stage. Though the Colle delle Finestre proved unkind, he still finished 2nd overall and claimed the Maglia Bianca. (Del Toro 94% – Van Uden 6%)

Best Attack: SIMON YATES. No debate here either. The Briton’s surge on the Colle delle Finestre will be remembered forever. The climb that rejected him seven years ago became his springboard to legend. A true fairytale. (Yates 82% – Carapaz 18%)

Best Team Spirit: LIDL-TREK. The defining image of this team’s greatness was the entire squad escorting Giulio Ciccone to the finish after his brutal crash in Gorizia. Always ready to support one another, they won six of the 21 stages, and that’s no coincidence. (Lidl-Trek 54% – XDS Astana 46%)

Amore Infinito Award: DIEGO ULISSI. Twelve Giro participations, eight stage wins – and yet he had never worn the Maglia Rosa. He finally did it this year, at nearly 36 years old, after a long and fruitful breakaway to Castelraimondo. A roar, a kiss to the Rosa, and a few tears. A dream fulfilled. (Ulissi 65% – Garofoli 35%)

Most Spectacular Stage: STAGE 20, VERRÈS – SESTRIERE (VIALATTEA). There were many thrilling stages, but between the Colle delle Finestre and Sestriere, Giro history was made. Chris Harper’s winning breakaway and Simon Yates’s legendary move, what more could we ask for? (Verrès-Sestriere 60% – Gubbio-Siena 40%)

Best City Dressing: VIADANA. A photo-finish win. The town of Viadana welcomed the Giro with open arms. Huge crowds, decorations everywhere, and shop windows dressed in pink. The Giro’s magic was on full display. (Viadana 50,1% – Viareggio 49,9%)

