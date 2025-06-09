An Se-young showed why she is the current world No. 1 Women’s Singles shuttler when she came back from the brink to claim the Indonesia Open title as she hauled in her third BWF Super1000 crown so far this year.

The South Korean was up against a determined world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi from China who had taken the first set 21-13 in the final that was played at the Istoran Senayan in Jakarta.

But after trailing by eight points in the middle of the second set, the 23-year-old Olympic champion turned on the heat to take the second set 21-19 to force the game into the decisive rubber.

The third was just routine as Se-young rode out the 21-15 win to add to the Malaysia Open and the All England titles she won earlier in the year.

Se-young’s inspiring victory prodded compatriots Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae in their Men’s Doubles final against homesters Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

Buoyed by the strong vocal support from the stands, the eighth-seeded Indonesians came up strong to take the first set 21-18.

However, All England champions Won-ho-Seung-jae refused to lose focus as they then took the next two sets 21-19, 21-12 for their fourth BWF World Tour crown this year.

In the meantime, China managed to take one title at the Indonesia Open 2025 as compared to four last year through top seeds Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning in the Women’s Doubles.

The current world No. 1 and Malaysia Masters winner was fully stretched when they conceded the first set 23-25 to Malaysian duo Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah.

But Sheng Shu-Tan Ning recovered to take the second set 21-12 and then the third 21-19 for their first Indonesia Open title.

The other titles – the Mixed Doubles and the Men’s Singles – were taken by France’s Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue and Anders Antonsen from Denmark.

Seeded tenth, Gicquel-Delrue were unfazed facing sixth sixth-seeded Thai pair, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran, who had just won the Singapore Open crown the previous week.

Gicquel-Delrue stormed to a straight two-game victory, 21-16, 21-18, for their first BWF World Tour title this year.

Antonsen took the Men’s Singles title after beating Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-14.

INDONESIA OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MIXED DOUBLES – Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue (FRA) bt Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran (THA) 21-16, 21-18

WOMEN’S SINGLES – An Se Young (KOR) bt Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) 13-21, 21-19, 21-15

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning (CHN) bt Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (MAS) 23-25, 21-12, 21-19

MEN’S SINGLES – Anders Antonsen (DEN) bt Chou Tien Chen (TPE) 22-20, 21-14

MEN’S DOUBLES – Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae (KOR) bt Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani (IDN) 18-21, 21-19, 21-12

Like this: Like Loading...