The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is pleased to announce a partnership with GoPro which will see the wearable action camera brand sponsor the upcoming FIA Karting World Cup KZ2 at Wackersdorf, Germany and the FIA Karting World Championship – OK at Franciacorta, Italy.

Under the terms of the agreement, GoPro will provide cameras that will be used to capture content for event coverage. Viewers will be able to experience action from a driver’s point-of-view and racing fans attending the two rounds this year will be able to interact with GoPro products and people at the exhibitions the camera manufacturer will host.

Akbar Ebrahim, the President of the FIA International Karting Commission (CIK-FIA), welcomed the backing of GoPro at a time of growth and huge ambition for karting worldwide.

“We are delighted that a global brand like GoPro has thrown its support behind the FIA’s Karting World Championship.,” he said. “We want to expand the global footprint of karting to attract more youngsters and a wider audience to the sport by making it more accessible and affordable. GoPro will play a pivotal role in achieving our aims by helping us and its customers capture all the excitement and drama of Karting. . We look forward to a strong collaboration together.”

Martin Steinbach, Director, Marketing EMEA of GoPro, said: “Racing has always been a part of GoPro’s heritage and it continues to influence our product design. We hope to enhance the way karting fans watch and engage with the sport and look forward to working with the FIA serving as an exciting platform for innovation.”

Like this: Like Loading...