Macarthur FC have announced a membership partnership with Cabra-Vale Diggers Club and the Campbelltown RSL, that will allow all 60,000 members to become Bulls members this season.
The partnership enables all members of the Cabra-Vale Diggers Club and Campbelltown RSL free entry to three Isuzu UTE A-League matches a season at Macarthur FC’s home ground – Campbelltown Sports Stadium.
For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-news-macarthur-membership-campbelltown-rsl/
