Dynamic Herb Cebu FC have been given the green light to compete in the 2021 Philippine Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways.

This was decided by the Philippine Football Federation’s (PFF) Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB) this week.

However, Dynamic Herb’s provisional license is subject to withdrawal if it does not comply with the Sporting, Personnel and Administrative, and Legal criteria of the PFF Club Licensing Regulations within the next seven (7) days.

On the other hand, the FIB have also deferred their decision and extended the deadline for LAOS FC to comply with the Sporting, Personnel and Administrative, Legal, and Financial criteria of the regulations.

“We welcome the latest developments from the PFF Club Licensing First Instance Body meeting and congratulate Dynamic Herb Cebu FC for their provisional license to compete in the league, subject to their completion of requirements,” said PFL commissioner Coco Torre.

“We also look forward to LAOS FC’s compliance to the requirements set by the FIB so that they can also compete in the PFL this season.”

