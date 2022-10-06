It was a day of double celebration for Nur Aina Maisarah Muhammad Hatta in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships Qualifying Round 4 at the Tan Sri Lee Loy Seng badminton hall in Ipoh.

The 13-year-old SMK Sri Intan Fair Park student clipped the wings of tournament favourite Baavanya Arumugam from SMK Methodist 25-27, 21-11 and 21-19 to claim the Girls Under-13 singles title.

But her appetite for gold medals did not stop there.

Nur Aina and Baavanya then combined their efforts in the doubles final to score a 21-13, 21-15 victory over Anusha Ganesan-Low Hui Yein.

“This is a good day for me,” said Nur Aina. “It was a very tough singles final match against Baavanya. After I lost the first set 25-27 I was getting nervous as Baavanya is ranked No 1 in this tournament.”

“But I played along returning her shots. Now I’m happy we won the doubles as well. I am excited to be going to Kuala Lumpur for the Grand Finals,” she added. “I like travelling far to play badminton.”

Like this: Like Loading...