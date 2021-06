Westfield Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson has selected 25 players to take part in the team’s June international friendlies against Denmark and Sweden.

The fixtures against the Scandinavian nations form part of Australia’s preparations ahead of July’s women’s football tournament, with Gustavsson calling in a host of familiar names and fresh faces.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/gustavsson-selects-25-player-squad-junes-denmark-and-sweden-friendlies

