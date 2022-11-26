Thailand’s Kosuke Hamamoto opened up a one-shot lead over countryman Danthai Boonma after the third round of the US$400,000 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open today.

Kosuke, a star of the amateur game not so long ago seeking his first Asian Tour victory, fired a four-under-par 67 at Kurmitola Golf Club for a tournament total of 11 under, while Danthai shot a joint best of the day 65.

India’s Veer Ahlawat, in with a 68, and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain and Thailand’s Atiruj Winaicharoenchai both returned 69s and are tied for third, four behind the leader.

Thailand’s Itthipat Buranatanyarat, the leader after the first two days, slipped back with a 74 and is in equal sixth place along with Bangladesh number one Siddikur Rahman, who fired a 72, and Spaniard David Puig, who signed for a 69.

“I guess I’m pretty happy with how I handled myself out there,” said Hamamoto, whose father is Japanese and mother Thai.

“It’s not easy playing in the last group, I haven’t really put myself in that position often so I’m glad with how I handled myself today. I just kept my head down, stayed patient and just stuck to my game plan and some putts dropped.”

He’ll be paired in the final round with Danthai, a close friend and lunch partner for the week.

He added: “Yeah, it’s good you know, me Danthai and Atiruj we’ve been having lunch together and we’ve been playing together a lot, so it’s nice that all of us are playing well. Just do my best and hopefully we both play well, it will be a fun day tomorrow for sure.”

Hamamoto claimed the SEA Games individual gold medal in 2017, and that year was also part of the first Thai team to win the prestigious Nomura Cup.

Danthai is looking to win on the Asian Tour for the first time in seven years.

“I was putting very good today, better than the first two rounds so that gave me good momentum to play,” said Danthai, who twice made three birdies on the trot.

“I have more confidence in my putting. Everything is good, just the putting is key and keeping my mind clear. Yes, been enjoying Kosuke’s company this week, we’re close friends as well. So yeah, just going to have fun and enjoy tomorrow.”

He won The World Classic Championship at Laguna National in Singapore in 2015 and since then he has finished runner up on three occasions while also claiming the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship on the Asian Development Tour in 2016.

Hossan is looking to become the first player from his country to win the Bangladesh Open since it became part of the Asian Tour in 2015.

He said: “I have been playing very good on the PGTI [Professional Golf Tour of India] in the last few events, coming second a few weeks ago. And last week in a Bangladeshi local tour event I shot 25 under and won. So, this week, I think I’m playing well and I’ll be playing my own game tomorrow. I feel comfortable.

“I’ll try to just focus on my game, and I’ll be trying to do my best. I’ve played this course so many times in seven, eight and nine under, so tomorrow I’ll be trying to play to my plan, hit the fairways and greens. If I make some good putts then I can easily shoot six, seven under tomorrow.”

Thailand’s 15-year-old amateur sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat carded his best round of the week, a 68, and is four under for the championship, while defending champion Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand came in with a 71 and at one over is too far back to make a successful defence.

Scores after round 3 of the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open 2022 being played at the par 71, 6647 Yards Kurmitola Golf Club course (am – denotes amateur):

202 – Kosuke Hamamoto (THA) 66-69-67.

203 – Danthai Boonma (THA) 68-70-65.

206 – Veer Ahlawat (IND) 69-69-68, Jamal Hossain (BAN) 68-69-69, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 71-66-69.

207 – Badal Hossain (BAN) 68-70-69, David Puig (ESP) 70-68-69, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 71-66-70, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 69-66-72, Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA) 65-68-74.

208 – Cole Madey (USA) 70-70-68, Poom Saksansin (THA) 70-69-69, Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 68-70-70.

209 – Ratchanon Chantananuwat (am, THA) 71-70-68, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 68-71-70.

210 – Sungyeol Kwon (KOR) 71-69-70, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 71-74-65.

211 – Natipong Srithong (THA) 74-68-69, Khalin Joshi (IND) 70-70-71, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 70-70-71, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 66-70-75.

212 – Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 71-71-70, Jakraphan Premsirigorn (THA) 73-68-71, Yoseop Seo (KOR) 72-68-72, Ben Jones (ENG) 68-72-72, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 73-71-68, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 68-76-68, Aman Raj (IND) 70-69-73, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 72-66-74.

213 – Jack Harrison (ENG) 72-69-72, Benjamin Follett-Smith (ZIM) 70-69-74, Bongsub Kim (KOR) 70-75-68.

214 – Sattaya Supupramai (THA) 72-70-72, Thitipan Pachuayprakong (THA) 72-70-72, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 72-71-71, Justin Quiban (PHI) 72-69-73, Lu Wei-chih (TPE) 72-68-74, Chikkarangappa S (IND) 71-74-69.

215 – Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 71-71-73, Rashid Khan (IND) 69-73-73, Prom Meesawat (THA) 71-71-73, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 72-71-72, Janne Kaske (FIN) 71-73-71, S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) 71-68-76, Daeng Abdul Rahman (MAS) 73-71-71, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 73-72-70, Rory Hie (INA) 75-70-70.

216 – Udayan Mane (IND) 72-71-73, Berry Henson (USA) 71-72-73, Viraj Madappa (IND) 74-69-73, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 71-73-72, Kevin Phelan (IRL) 73-71-72, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 73-72-71.

217 – Seung Park (KOR) 67-75-75, Mohammad Muaj (BAN) 72-71-74, Md Nooruzzaman (BAN) 70-73-74, Tanapat Pichaikool (THA) 71-72-74, Md Nazim Hosain (BAN) 75-70-72, Kasidit Lepkurte (THA) 71-74-72, Mitchell Slorach (SIN) 69-76-72.

218 – Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 74-68-76, Mathiam Keyser (RSA) 72-71-75, Koh Deng Shan (SIN) 74-71-73.

219 – Md Sazib Ali (BAN) 70-73-76.

221 – Md Sagor (BAN) 70-75-76, Dodge Kemmer (USA) 72-73-76.

