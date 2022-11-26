Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) beat Selangor 2-1 to lift the Malaysia Cup 2022 as they made a clean sweep of all silverware in domestic competitions.

Earlier in the season, the Southern Tigers had won the Charity Cup, Malaysia Super League and also the FA Cup.

And tonight at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, JDT certainly did not have it easy against a determined Selangor FC side when the 33-time champions pressed them right from the onset.

But several misses later for Selangor certainly did not go down well even though they did grab the lead in the 45th minute when Herlison Caion slot home from the spot.

However, the mercurial Bergson Da Silva was once again in the thick of the action when he nodded home the cross from the right to put both teams back on level.

Into the second half and with JDT growing in confidence, Fernando Forestieri then struck in the 58th minute winner with a curling shot from inside the box to give the southerners their crown of Malaysia’s oldest competition.

#AFF

#FAM

Pictures Courtesy #JDT

Like this: Like Loading...