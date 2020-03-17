Not wanting to take risks the National Sports Council (NSC) as quarantined 37 national athletes and 10 officials after national hammer thrower Jackie Wong was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail also revealed that all facilities used by the Sarawakian in Bukit Jalil have been disinfected.

Those quarantined are houses at the One Casa Hostel at the NSC Complex in Bukit Jalil and they will be tested for the deadly virus on Wednesday.

At the same time, Ahmad Shapawi said those not quarantined have been sent home in line with the Federal Government’s nation-wide ”restricted movement” order which comes into force at midnight on Wednesday (March 18).

The Covid-19 pandemic also saw the closure of all NSC training centers and hostels – which include the National Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara, the Mokhtar Dahari Academy In Gamban, the Paralympic Center of Excellence in Kampung Pandan and the National Sailing Center in Langkawi.

Jackie was tested positive of Covid-19 at the Sarikei Hospital and is now quarantined in the Sibu Hospital in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, three national hockey players who attended the Tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling (Feb 28-Marc 1) have also been quarantined.RIZAL ABDULLAH