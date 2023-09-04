The Indonesian Futsal Women’s national team fought with everything they had before they were able to hold China to a 1-1 draw in their second game of group B of the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2023 here in Korat.

Ikadai Risa was on target for China in the 15th minute before Indonesia replied with the equaliser through Dinar Kartika Sari in the 25th minute.

The Indonesian girls will now have to wait for the last game in Group B tomorrow between China and host Thailand to know their fate if they can make the cut to the next round.

Indonesia had conceded to an 8-0 loss to Thailand in their opening game yesterday.

In the meantime in Group A, Bahrain edged Capital Football from Australia 2-1 for their first full points in the group.

Hessa Alisa nailed the double (in the 12th and 28th minute) as Ira Robertson was on target for Capital Football in the 21st minute of play.

With the win, Bahrain will play Japan in the decisive game in the group while for Capital Football; it was their second loss in two matches.

#AFF

#FAT

Pictures Courtesy #FutsalThailand

