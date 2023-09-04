Two second places in the Netherlands: Jürgen Hemker took two second places in the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy on the fifth race weekend. The German achieved both results at the wheel of his Audi R8 LMS GT4 from Team Konrad Motorsport on the Assen circuit in two races lasting 40 minutes each.

Christophe Hamon, for his part, has managed a successful career with Audi after winning the amateur classification in France and at European level in 2021 and the amateur class of the French series again last year. Now he was also successful in the first year of his driver partnership with Grégory Guilvert. In the second race at Hockenheim, Team Speedcar with Robert Consani/Benjamin Lariche also recorded second place overall in another Audi R8 LMS GT4.

In the second race they finished in third place. Thus, the two Frenchmen collected enough points to win the classification of professionals and amateurs before the finale at Barcelona after a total of five season victories and three further podium finishes. Guilvert and the Saintéloc Junior Team are thus continuing a great streak: they had already won the French GT4 racing series together in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and also the GT4 European Series in 2021.

Early title decision: After 2018 and 2021, an Audi Sport customer racing team won the Pro-Am title in the GT4 European Series powered by Rafa Racing Club for the third time. Grégory Guilvert/Christophe Hamon clinched second place in their class in the first race at Hockenheim in the Audi R8 LMS GT4.

Three privateer drivers celebrated international title successes with Audi Sport customer racing products on the first weekend in September. A one-two and two further podium finishes in the GT World Challenge Europe rounded off an impressive race weekend.