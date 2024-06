Auckland FC have revealed their first four inaugural Isuzu UTE A-League signings ahead of the 2024-25 season.Jesse Randall, Michael Woud, Francis De Vries and Cameron Howieson are the first confirmed players on the Black Knights’ inaugural squad; all four players have either represented New Zealand at senior or under-23 level. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/auckland-fc-first-signings-a-league-men-2024-25-howieson-woud-randall-de-vries/ #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...