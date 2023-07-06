A double from striker Luu Hoang Van led Vietnam 5-0 past Singapore in Group B of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023.

The goals for Vietnam were scored by Hoang Van (7th and 17th minute), Nguyen Minh Chuyen (14th), Ho Thinh Than Thao (16th) and Le Thi Bao Tram (65th, penalty).

In the meantime, Thailand picked up their first win in Group C with a 6-0 demolition of the Philippines.

The goals for Thailand were scored by Kantisa Inchamnan in the 17th minute, Natcha Kaewanta (19th), Jeena Thongpan (75th, penalty), Anaphon Amanpong (82nd), Thanchanok Jansri(83rd) and Rinyaphat Mondong (84th, penalty).

