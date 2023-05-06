Hongyen Thakam of Thailand will take on Black Steel of Indonesia in the final of the AFF Futsal Club tomorrow at Terminal 21 Korat.

In the semifinal matches earlier today, Hongyen Thakam dumped Thai Son Nam of Vietnam 5-1 while Black Steel blasted Pahang Rangers of Malaysia 7-0.

It was not all easy street for Hongyen when they were left frustrated in the first half before opening the floodgates after the breather with a fine finish from Keattisak Songkhrao in the 21st minute.

From then on, Hongyen Thakam rarely looked back as Therdsak Charoenphong added two goals in the 22nd and 27th minute as Bunmee Matwises then added a brace (29th and 36th minute).

Nguyen Minh Tri’s goal in the 38th minute gave scant consolation for Thai Son Nam as they will now vie for the third spot.

For Hongyen, a place in the final meant that they will have the chance of making up for the disappointment of losing to another Indonesian representative Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) in the decider last year.

In the meantime, Black Steel were all over Pahang Rangers as they overcame the latter 7-0 in the other semi-final tie.

And who else but Holypaul Soumelina to lead Black Steel past a hapless Pahang Rangers side with a hat trick off goals in the 13th, 25th and 37th minute.

Off the opener through Guntur Ariwibowo in the eighth minute, Black Steel then added further goals through Diego De Menezes (17th), Ardiansyah Nur(22nd) and Piter Masriat (30th).

The win for Black Steel meant they will have the opportunity to have another Indonesian club join the exclusive winners’ circle should they emerge victorious in the final against Hongyen Thakam.

