Approximately 60% of adults in Malaysia are shown to be living a sedentary lifestyle, making the country one of the least physically active countries in the world, according to PLOS One. While this may be understandable during current times, being physically active can help improve one’s immune system. Participating in sports can not only help you reach your desired physical fitness goals, but it has also been proven to improve health through various means. Physical exercise can help train the mind, body, and spirit, which can help you achieve a healthy lifestyle. And the positive effect of regular physical ability has been proven to prevent several chronic diseases. Here’s how playing active sports can boost your immune system.

Exercise Boosts Immunity

It is regularly known that eating a healthy balanced diet is the standard in keeping the body healthy. According to a study by MDPI, achieving any major health improvement also requires regular physical activity. Regular exercise routines have multiple benefits in improving the immune system: exercise has been shown to help regulate blood circulation, improve breathing, relieve stress, and improve mood. The brief elevation in body temperature is regarded as a protective measure of the body to help produce antibodies to ward off infection. As your blood flow increases, it helps in the circulation of immune cells, which enables them to be more available in the body. This leads to immune cells identifying certain pathogens like viruses and bacteria, and effectively eradicating them.

Can Sports Cause Harm?

Besides the obvious physical injuries that may be an increased risk while engaging in sports with physical contact, overexerting yourself can produce harm to your body. Pushing yourself in exercise for prolonged periods can increase your risk of infection, although it’s in rare cases. However, according to the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness, it is only possible if you’re running at a high intensity at a marathon level distance for at least 60 to 90 minutes per day. Regular incorporation of high levels of training in increasing intervals can help better prepare your body for intense activities should you attempt them.

Benefits Of Staying Physically Active

Playing sports is not only limited to improving health and fitness; it has also been shown to have other benefits. For students participating in sports, it trains them to be disciplined and responsible and requires them to have a good academic grade. It can also help boost their self-esteem and ability to cooperate with others, while building skills necessary for teamwork. For adults, it can help them control their body weight to help reduce their risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Sports and regular physical activity can offer significant contributions to your overall well-being, especially during these challenging times. Participating in sport can be a fun and engaging activity for the means of preventing diseases. It is shown to help improve general health and your immune response to various pathogens. To see the best results, pair your sporting activity with a healthy diet and a good sleep schedule.

