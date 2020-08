The inaugural FFTL Cup 2020 will kick off on 20 August.

A total of 20 teams from the First and Second Division will take part in the preliminary competition.

The participating teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each.

The four group winners and four runner-ups at the end of the group stage will progress to the quarterfinals.

The official draw will be conducted on 14 August 2020.

