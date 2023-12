The Indonesia national team is in Turkey for centralised training as they gear up for next month’s AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.

Head coach Shin Tae-yong has called up 29 players for the camp in Turkey that will end on 6 January 2024 where the team will then head straight to Qatar for the main event slated for 12 January to 10 February 2024.

The plan is to have friendlies on 2 January and also 5 January 2024 against Libya in Antalya, then on January 9 against Iran in Qatar.

From the list of 29 players six will be dropped before the tournament proper, with Indonesia placed in Group D against Vietnam, Iraq and Japan.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Syahrul Trisna – Persikabo Muhamad Riyandi – Persis Solo Ernando Ari – Persebaya Surabaya

DEFENDERS

Justin Hubner – Wolverhampton M. Edo Febriansah – Persib Bandung Wahyu Prasetyo – PSIS Semarang Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta Jordi Amat – Johor Darul Tazim FC Elkan Baggott – Ipswich Town Sandy Walsh – KV Mechelen Shayne Pattynama – Viking FK Asnawi Mangkualam – Jeonnam Dragons Pratama Arhan – Tokyo Verdy

MIDFIELDERS

Saddil Ramdani – Sabah FC Marc Klok – Persib Bandung Ricky Kambuaya – Dewa United Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta Egy Maulana – Dewa United Adam Alis – Borneo FC Arkhan Fikri – Arema FC Yakob Sayuri – PSM Makassar Yance Sayuri – PSM Makassar Marselino Ferdinan – KMSK Deinze Ivar Jenner – Jong Utrecht

STRIKERS

Hokky Caraka – PSS Sleman Ramadhan Sananta – Persis Solo Dendy Sulistyawan – Bhayangkara Presisi FC Dimas Drajad – Persikabo Rafael Struick – ADO Den Haag

