The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Kelme have unveiled the Official Match Ball of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ Final, as passionate fans across the globe gear up for the biggest continental showdown kicking off in Qatar on 12 January 2024.

The Official Final Match Ball, named VORTEXAC23+, builds on the design of the Official Match Ball of the tournament, VORTEXAC23, and embodies the glory of the highly anticipated decider of the competition on 10 February 2024.

