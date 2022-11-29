It is no holiday in Bali for the Indonesia national team as they gear up for next month’s AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 under the watchful eyes of head coach Shin Tae-yong.

The Indonesian national team is currently in training at the Bali United Training Centre Field in Purnama Beach, Bali.

“In preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, we are holding a training camp in Bali. The field is good and the grass is in very good condition too,” said Tae-yong.

“Not all players are here but for the initial training session, we are doing only light exercises. This week we are focusing on recovering physically, then improving the players’ physique.”

Among the absentees are Elkan Baggott, Sandy Walsh, Jordi Amat, Egy Maulana Vikri, Witan Sulaeman, Dimas Drajad, Marselino Ferdinan, Muhammad Ferarri, and Dzaky Asraf.

For the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, Indonesia are in Group A against defending champions Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam.

Their first game will be against Cambodia at home on 23 December 2022.

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

