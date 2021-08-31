The Indonesian women’s national team heads into the final lap of preparation today with the focus firmly on the qualifying round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup coming up at the end of September.

For the qualifiers, Indonesia have been placed in Group C against Singapore and Iraq and where they will be playing all their matches in Tajikistan on 27-30 September 2021.

Towards that, head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada has called up 24 players for the training session that will last until 20 September 2021 before the team’s departure to Tajikistan.

“We only started with recovery and players’ conditioning today. Anyway, the team is not complete yet because there are some players who will only arrive in these few days. After working on their conditioning, then will we focus on other training aspects,” said Rudy, from the team’s training base in Cibinong Mini Stadium, Bogor.

Other than the twice training sessions a day, the players will also be required to attend theoretical classes to further strengthen their game understanding.

#AFF

