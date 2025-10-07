The SJM Macao Open returns to Macau Golf & Country Club this October 16-19 with a star-studded line-up featuring English legend Lee Westwood and Korean star Sungjae Im.

Co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Macau Golf Association, this year’s edition offers a total prize purse of USD1 million. Joining Westwood and Im in the 144-player field will be defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand, Chinese legends Zhang Lianwei (winner in 2001 and 2002) and Liang Wenchong, China’s current top player Li Haotong, and Hong Kong, China’s reigning Asian Games gold medalist, Taichi Kho.

SJM Resorts, S.A., the title sponsor of the Macao Open for the third consecutive year, is offering two exclusive accommodation packages to experience the prestigious championship.

The Pro-Am Experience Package offers privileged access to the Pro-Am tournament, while the Lisboa Lounge Experience Package allows guests premium views of the golfing action from the private Lisboa Lounge. Both packages promise a front-row seat to witness elite international players in head-to-head action, and an immersive encounter with championship golf at its finest.

Bookings are open through 12 October with limited availability.

Pro-Am Experience Package

Stay Period: 14 – 19 October 2025

Package Details:

• One-night Deluxe Suite accommodation at the Grand Lisboa Palace Macau

• Daily in-room breakfast or breakfast at The Grand Buffet for two

• One Pro-Am tournament slot (for one guest, accompanied by one visitor)

• Access for two to the golf facilities of the Macau Golf and Country Club on Pro-Am day

• Round-trip limousine service between the Macau Golf and Country Club and the hotel, and between Macau border points and the hotel

• MOP 2,000 dining voucher for selected SJM restaurants per stay

• Luxurious welcome amenities

• Two tickets to “Picasso: Beauty and Drama” exhibition

Price: MOP21,888++ per night

Extended Stay: MOP5,700++ per night (includes limousine service and Lisboa Lounge access)

Lisboa Lounge Experience Package

Booking Period: Now through 12 October 2025

Stay Period: 15 – 19 October 2025

Package Details:

• One-night Junior Suite accommodation at the Grand Lisboa Palace Macau

• Daily in-room breakfast, breakfast at The Grand Buffet or Lisboa Lounge for two

• Full access for two to the VIP Lisboa Lounge shared hospitality suite

• Daily round-trip limousine service between the Macau Golf and Country Club and the hotel

• MOP1,000 dining voucher for selected SJM restaurants per stay

• Welcome amenities

• Two tickets to “Picasso: Beauty and Drama” exhibition

Price: MOP8,888++ per night

Extended Stay: MOP4,900++ per night

For reservations or to discover more about the SJM Macao Open 2025 accommodation packages,

contact +853 8881 8000 or visit https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/offers/sjm-macao-open-2025-packages.

