Persistence pays off as Albirex seal maiden WPL crown after seasons of near misses

After three seasons of coming agonisingly close — finishing runners-up to the Lion City Sailors on all three occasions, including falling just a single point short in 2024 — Albirex Niigata (S) can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The White Swans were crowned Women’s Premier League (WPL) champions for the first time last night (5 October 2025), marking a historic milestone for the club.

The title was mathematically secured a week earlier, when Still Aerion’s 2-2 draw with the Sailors on Sunday, 28 September left Albirex with an insurmountable lead at the top of the table. But the champions made sure to underline their dominance with a resounding 5-0 victory over Aerion in their final match of the season.

From the first whistle, Albirex were relentless in attack. Their breakthrough came in the 16th minute, when Izyani Noorghani battled through a crowded box to turn the ball home and give her side the lead.

Fifteen minutes later, Sitianiwati Rosielin doubled their advantage, reacting quickest to a loose ball after Aerion goalkeeper Lutfiah Hannah’s initial save.

