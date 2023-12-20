Masatada Ishii has officially taken over as the new head coach of the Thailand national team.

This follows the official contract signing with FA of Thailand (FAT) President Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang where neither the fee nor the duration of the contract has been disclosed.

“I wish Masatada Ishii the best of luck and hope that he will bring success to the national team in the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers,” said Poompunmuang.

The former Kashima Antlers boss won the J-League title and the Emperor Cup in 2016 where he also led the club to the runners-up spot in the FIFA Club World Cup the same year.

In 2017, he won the Japanese Super Cup with Kashima.

His first foray in Thailand was with Samut Prakan City in 2019 before joining Buriram United in 2021 where he won back-to-back domestic titles (the Thai League 1, FA Cup and League Cup) in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

