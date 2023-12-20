Match officials at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ will be able to enhance their decision-making process with the Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) system, which will be implemented at all 51 matches of the tournament.

This marks the first time that SAOT will be in place at an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition and makes the AFC the first Confederation in world football to apply the system at the Continental Men’s national team level, which further underscores the AFC’s commitment towards improving accuracy and integrity of decision-making by its match officials.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/semi-automated_offside_technology_to_debut_at_afc_asian_cup_qatar_2023_.html

