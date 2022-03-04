All six manufacturers were represented in the Qatar GP Press Conference as we get set for 2022 revving into life

After months of waiting, we’re finally ready for the talking to be done on track. 2022 is almost in full flow and in the first Pre-Event Press Conference of the year, at the Grand Prix of Qatar, reigning World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) was joined by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing).