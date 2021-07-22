Jaguar Land Rover has today officially confirmed Jaguar Racing’s long-term future to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – set to commence in the 2022/23 season.
Jaguar Racing’s race-winning motorsport operation will help Jaguar Land Rover develop new sustainable technologies and set new benchmarks in quality with its partners, and support Jaguar’s renaissance as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025.
The Formula E programme will contribute to Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy – a commitment to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net zero status across supply chain, operators, and products by 2039.
Jaguar’s all-electric I-TYPE race cars have achieved four victories and 12 podiums in its 59 Formula E races and will continue to be a real-world test bed for developing world-leading technologies while pushing for points, podiums and wins on track. Jaguar Racing will continue its successful long-term technical partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering into the Gen3 era of Formula E.
The long-term commitment comes ahead of Jaguar Racing’s first race on home soil for 17 years as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend for the highly anticipated 2021 Heineken® London E-Prix double-header with action live from 14:00 BST on Channel 4 on Saturday 24 July and from 13:40 BST on Sunday 25 July.
The certified Net Zero Carbon Championship has a new venue to call home at London’s Royal Docks and a bespoke indoor/outdoor circuit – a world first in international single-seater motorsport.
The race is the first major event at ExCel London, since the venue served London as an NHS Nightingale hospital and Covid-19 vaccination centre, Saturday’s race also marks 100 days until COP26.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF JAGUAR LAND ROVER – THIERRY BOLLORÉ
“The Gen3 era of Formula E is an exciting new chapter for the all-electric World Championship. It is already proving to be the perfect environment to design, collaborate, test and develop new sustainable technologies at pace. Jaguar Racing will not only play a role in the renaissance of Jaguar as a pure-electric luxury brand, but across the entire electrified Jaguar Land Rover ecosystem, helping to deliver our sustainable future and our digital transformation.”
PRESIDENT OF THE FIA – JEAN TODT
“Ahead of another important technical milestone for the FIA Formula E World Championship, I salute Jaguar Racing as a premium manufacturer to commit to the next era of the discipline. The Gen3 race car will indeed further establish the principles that have made the championship successful. It is positive to see such a team continue with us on a shared mission to develop electric vehicle technology and promote sustainable mobility.”
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E – JAMIE REIGLE
“Jaguar are a key player in the future of luxury electric vehicles. It’s a testament to the shared purpose that one of our earliest supporters, Jaguar Racing, are committing to Gen3 in anticipation of the 2022/23 season. Gen3 brings with it an unparalleled opportunity for a premium manufacturer like Jaguar to showcase innovation from a sporting perspective on the track, technological advancement on our roads and reach a global audience with spectacular city centre racing from around the world. We’re thrilled to have Jaguar Racing joining us on that journey.”