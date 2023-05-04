After a historic weekend of racing in Berlin, Jaguar TCS Racing look ahead to round nine to race at the renowned Monaco E-Prix

In a first for the team, Mitch Evans and Sam Bird achieved an incredible 1-2 finish in round seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

The British racing team will now be battling for the crown of the Monaco E-Prix just hours after the Coronation of HM King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the UK

The drivers will take the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 to the streets of Monte Carlo, at 15:00 (CET) on Saturday 6 May

Jaguar TCS Racing’s momentum in the European rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to continue this Saturday. The glamorous Monaco E-Prix marks the start of the second half of the 2023 Season.

After a historic weekend of racing in Berlin with a spectacular 1-2 finish, Jaguar TCS Racing have their sights set on more points and podiums at one of the oldest and most prestigious race tracks in the world. The Circuit de Monaco covers 3.337km of the principality’s iconic streets, renowned for its challenges, pace and drama. Steeped in racing history Monaco has witnessed the finest racing talent and this weekend continues that tradition as Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans and Sam Bird showcase the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 in the all-electric world championship.

Embracing the Monegasque culture and life along the Mediterranean, Monaco has been home to Mitch Evans for a number of years and it’s a circuit he has performed well at in the past. Mitch achieved Pole position and a second-place podium in an exciting race last year in Monaco and he will push to replicate his recent winning streak in São Paulo and Berlin at his home track this weekend.

For British driver Sam Bird, it will be a different sense of home pride as many Britons celebrate the coronation of HM King Charles III and Queen Camilla this Saturday. Sam hopes to celebrate the special occasion with another podium in Monaco.

Currently third in the teams’ championship, Jaguar TCS Racing head to Monaco and aim to continue building points in the driver and teams’ standings, in what is anticipated to be a gripping second half to Season 9.

“I am immensely proud of the team’s performance in Berlin. To achieve our first 1-2 was an amazing achievement and demonstrated the hard work that all of the team have been putting into driving forward our performance. Next to Monaco; it’s undoubtedly one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world with a rich racing heritage so in my mind the perfect opportunity to showcase electric racing and the future of motorsport. Formula E will once again bring some of the best drivers, teams and manufacturers in the world to the Monegasque streets and the action will be electric. As always Monaco is a challenging circuit and the race will be a strategic affair where we have to make the right decisions at the right time but it goes without saying the team and Mitch and Sam can’t wait to get stuck in.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“It is an amazing feeling racing in Monaco and it is even more special being able to call it a second home race for me – as there is no race in New Zealand. After success in São Paulo and Berlin, I am so motivated to deliver another incredible performance this weekend. It’s a track I’ve done well at in the past, finishing third in season seven and second in season eight so I’ll be giving it everything on Saturday.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9

“Overall, Berlin was a great weekend of racing for the team and we were able to show another strong performance in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. Achieving a 1-2 finish for the first time was epic and I know we have it in us to keep providing results like this. This is an exciting weekend for everyone; Monaco is a famous racetrack which we hope to make new history at! – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #10

“Monte Carlo is the ultimate venue to go racing. Formula E cars are able to overtake fairly easily around the famous streets and so the E-Prix usually gives a great spectacle with plenty of strategic intrigue. Tough on energy management, technically difficult for both drivers and engineers and very high-quality tarmac gives one of the biggest launches of the season when the lights go green. Traffic management is also critical along with Attack Mode timing, so communication between drivers and engineers is vital. If you pull all of that together, you get a great result in Monaco, and what a fantastic place to win if you can! – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER

Jaguar TCS Racing will compete in round nine of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on 6 May at 15:00 local time.

Like this: Like Loading...